Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, ALT, and BSN
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-8)
|222
|-350
|+290
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|221.5
|-350
|+280
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|224
|-370
|+300
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-8.5)
|223.5
|-340
|+280
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends
- The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
- The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 115.8 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 231.6 points per game, 9.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 44-36-2 ATS this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 record against the spread this year.
