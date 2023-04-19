Kevin Pillar -- 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Kevin Pillar At The Plate

  • Pillar has a double and a walk while batting .231.
  • Pillar has had a base hit in five of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
  • Pillar has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.36).
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (21 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Martinez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
