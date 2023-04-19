A couple of hot hitters, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Xander Bogaerts, will try to keep it going when the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

Braves vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank third-best in MLB play with 27 total home runs.

Atlanta is third in baseball with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.269).

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (97 total, 5.4 per game).

The Braves rank third in baseball with a .351 on-base percentage.

The Braves' 9.3 strikeouts per game rank 24th in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.39).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Morton will try to extend a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 innings per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Royals W 10-3 Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals W 9-3 Away Bryce Elder Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Max Fried Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres - Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros - Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros - Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros - Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Trevor Rogers

