Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- hitting .415 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 18 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Padres.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks third in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- In 13 of 17 games this year (76.5%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (58.8%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this year (17.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Acuna has driven home a run in six games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored a run in 11 games this season, with multiple runs five times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (70.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (90.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (30.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.16).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, one per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the New York Mets, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .327 batting average against him.
