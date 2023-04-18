Tuesday's contest features the San Diego Padres (8-10) and the Atlanta Braves (13-4) squaring off at PETCO Park in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (1-0, 3.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Blake Snell (0-2, 7.62 ERA).

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Padres 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has entered 11 games this season favored by -140 or more and are 9-2 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 89.

The Braves' 3.53 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

