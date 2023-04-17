Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Sean Murphy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .279 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (30.8%).
- In 23.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 46.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In five games this season (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (17 total, one per game).
- Weathers (1-0) starts for the Padres, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Mets, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
