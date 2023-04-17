After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.022, fueled by an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .567. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including nine multi-hit games (56.3%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (18.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.5% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with two or more runs five times (31.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (88.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings