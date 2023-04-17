Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Monday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders face off in the opening game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2. The Hurricanes are the favorite, with -165 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Islanders, who have +140 moneyline odds.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-165)
|Islanders (+140)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have put together a 47-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina has gone 34-15 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (69.4% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (32nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hurricanes with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina's past 10 contests have not hit the over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.9 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.