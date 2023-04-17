Ryan Weathers takes the mound for the San Diego Padres on Monday at PETCO Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +125 moneyline odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Braves vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -150 +125 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've gone 10-4 in those games.

Atlanta has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 60%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to go over the total nine times this season for a 9-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Braves have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 8-1 5-1 7-3 8-3 4-1

