The Phoenix Suns are 7.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT and BSSC. The over/under is 225.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -7.5 225.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 41 of 82 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have combined to total more than 225.5 points.

The average total in Phoenix's games this season is 225.2, 0.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Suns have put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread.

This season, Phoenix has won 36 out of the 49 games, or 73.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Phoenix has won 14 of its 17 games, or 82.4%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 75% chance to win.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 225.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.

Los Angeles has a 226.7-point average over/under in its contests this season, 1.2 more points than this game's total.

Los Angeles has a 40-42-0 record against the spread this season.

The Clippers have been victorious in nine, or 30%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Los Angeles has not won as an underdog of +240 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Los Angeles has an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 225.5 % of Games Over 225.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 227.2 111.6 224.7 226.2 Clippers 38 46.3% 113.6 227.2 113.1 224.7 224.7

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 7-3 in their last 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Suns' last 10 contests have gone over the total.

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (22-19-0) than it has in road games (21-19-0).

The Suns average just 0.5 more points per game (113.6) than the Clippers give up (113.1).

Phoenix has a 32-10 record against the spread and a 33-10 record overall when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

Los Angeles is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Clippers have hit the over eight times.

Los Angeles' winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .512 (21-20-0).

The Clippers' 113.6 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.

Los Angeles has put together a 29-13 ATS record and a 34-8 overall record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Suns and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 10-10 42-40 Clippers 40-42 1-4 40-42

Suns vs. Clippers Point Insights

Suns Clippers 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 32-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 29-13 33-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 34-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 33-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 36-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

