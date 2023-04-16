Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sam Hilliard, who went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, take on Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Royals.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is batting .348 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- This year, Hilliard has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hilliard has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (55.6%), including one multi-run game.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 20 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Royals will send Greinke (0-3) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.31 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (3.31), 56th in WHIP (1.347), and 75th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
