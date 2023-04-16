The Atlanta Braves and Marcell Ozuna, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is batting .075 with two home runs and six walks.

Ozuna has a hit in three of 12 games played this season (25.0%), but no multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 12 games played this year, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 12 games so far this year.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Royals Pitching Rankings