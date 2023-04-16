Ja Morant and Anthony Davis are two of the players with prop bets available when the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers square off at FedExForum on Sunday (with opening tip at 3:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 6.5 (+100) 8.5 (+115) 1.5 (-133)

Morant has put up 26.2 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.3 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

Morant's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (6.5).

Morant has averaged 8.1 assists per game, 0.4 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (8.5).

Morant has averaged the same number of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-125) 7.5 (-128) 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (-111)

Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 18.6 points per game this season, 0.9 fewer than his points prop on Sunday.

He grabs 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Jackson averages one assist, 0.5 more than Sunday's prop bet (0.5).

He drains 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-125) 5.5 (+115) 4.5 (+125) 2.5 (-161)

The 22.5-point prop total for Desmond Bane on Sunday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 21.5.

Bane averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Bane has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Bane has connected on 2.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 13.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250)

The 25.9 points Davis scores per game are 0.4 more than his prop total on Sunday.

Davis averages 1.0 fewer rebound than his over/under on Sunday (which is 13.5).

Davis' assist average -- 2.6 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (0.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 8.5 (-115) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125)

The 28.5 points prop total set for LeBron James on Sunday is 0.4 fewer points than his season scoring average (28.9).

James has collected 8.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (8.5).

James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Sunday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

James' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

