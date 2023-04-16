Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

The Braves have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+135). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bravesgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Braves vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Atlanta games have gone over the run total six consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.6 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 69.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (9-4).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Atlanta has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Braves have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 15 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-6-0).

The Braves have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they covered.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 7-1 4-1 7-3 7-3 4-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.