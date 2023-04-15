Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Kansas City Royals, with Kris Bubic on the mound, on April 15 at 4:10 PM ET.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Kris Bubic

Kris Bubic TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .463, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .593.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Acuna is batting .600 with one homer during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Acuna has gotten a hit in 11 of 14 games this year (78.6%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (57.1%).

He has gone deep in 21.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 14), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna has driven in a run in six games this season (42.9%), including three games with more than one RBI (21.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 57.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (28.6%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (71.4%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (42.9%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings