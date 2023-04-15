How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Saturday NBA Playoff schedule that features four exciting contests, the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to see.
Today's NBA Games
The Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the 76ers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 54-28
- BKN Record: 45-37
- PHI Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (third)
- BKN Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -8.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -369
- BKN Odds to Win: +288
- Total: 214.5 points
The Boston Celtics take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Celtics on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- BOS Record: 57-25
- ATL Record: 41-41
- BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BOS -9
- BOS Odds to Win: -413
- ATL Odds to Win: +322
- Total: 230.5 points
The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks take to the home court of the Cavaliers on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 51-31
- NY Record: 47-35
- CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -5
- CLE Odds to Win: -211
- NY Odds to Win: +174
- Total: 216.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors go on the road to face the Kings on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: SAC -1
- SAC Odds to Win: -110
- GS Odds to Win: -109
- Total: 237 points
