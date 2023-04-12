Raptors vs. Bulls: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Play-In Tournament
The Toronto Raptors, as they attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason, will play the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Playoffs Play-in game.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Bulls matchup in this article.
Raptors vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Raptors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-6)
|212.5
|-240
|+200
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-6.5)
|212.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-6)
|217.5
|-238
|+190
|Tipico
|Raptors (-5.5)
|214.5
|-210
|+180
Raptors vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 112.9 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +121 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game.
- The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).
- These teams average a combined 226 points per game, 13.5 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams give up 223.2 points per game combined, 10.7 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Toronto has covered 41 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Chicago has put together a 41-40-1 ATS record so far this year.
