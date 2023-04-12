On Wednesday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .094 with two home runs and five walks.

In three of 10 games this year, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this season, and in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

