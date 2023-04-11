Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 11 at 7:20 PM ET.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .227 with a home run and two walks.
- Albies has had a base hit in nine of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- In three games this year, Albies has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender seven home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Cessa (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while surrendering hits.
