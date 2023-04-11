The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) on Tuesday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.

Follow the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX as the Hurricanes try to knock off the Red Wings.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/30/2023 Red Wings Hurricanes 3-2 DET 12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have given up 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes' 250 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 79 28 41 69 64 43 45.4% Sebastian Aho 72 35 31 66 60 60 51.4% Brent Burns 79 14 42 56 49 54 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 79 16 23 39 47 28 52.1%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (260 in total), 20th in the NHL.

The Red Wings' 235 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players