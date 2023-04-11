How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 11
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) on Tuesday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.
Follow the action on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX as the Hurricanes try to knock off the Red Wings.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/30/2023
|Red Wings
|Hurricanes
|3-2 DET
|12/13/2022
|Red Wings
|Hurricanes
|1-0 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have given up 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 250 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|79
|28
|41
|69
|64
|43
|45.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|72
|35
|31
|66
|60
|60
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|79
|14
|42
|56
|49
|54
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|79
|16
|23
|39
|47
|28
|52.1%
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (260 in total), 20th in the NHL.
- The Red Wings' 235 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|78
|32
|46
|78
|47
|55
|54.7%
|David Perron
|79
|23
|31
|54
|30
|38
|18.2%
|Lucas Raymond
|71
|17
|28
|45
|26
|33
|29.4%
|Dominik Kubalik
|78
|20
|25
|45
|18
|12
|48.6%
|Andrew Copp
|79
|9
|34
|43
|43
|26
|49.7%
