Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- 2-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna is hitting .310 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 70.0% of his games this year (seven of 10), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (50.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 70.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 30.0%.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow six home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Reds are sending Ashcraft (1-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
