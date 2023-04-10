Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Reds - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Monday, Marcell Ozuna (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while batting .074.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the third-best in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
- Ashcraft (1-0) takes the mound for the Reds to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while surrendering hits.
