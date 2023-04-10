The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, visit the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) at Canadian Tire Centre on Monday, April 10 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO. The Senators took down the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-4 in their most recent outing.

In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have recorded a 4-5-1 record after totaling 22 total goals (three power-play goals on 26 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.5%). Their opponents have scored a combined 23 goals in those games.

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Monday's matchup.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Senators 3.

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 13-9-22 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 50-20-9.

In the 32 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 21-5-6 record (good for 48 points).

Looking at the six times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they have a 2-3-1 record, good for five points.

Carolina has scored exactly two goals in 13 games this season (4-6-3 record, 11 points).

The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 54 games (44-5-5, 93 points).

In the 21 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 38 points after finishing 19-2-0.

In the 63 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 41-18-4 (86 points).

The Hurricanes' opponents have had more shots in 12 games. The Hurricanes went 7-2-3 in those matchups (17 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 17th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.3 21st 3rd 34.9 Shots 33.5 6th 1st 25.9 Shots Allowed 31.3 18th 19th 20.2% Power Play % 23.9% 7th 2nd 83.7% Penalty Kill % 80.1% 14th

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO

Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

