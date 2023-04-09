After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .333 with three doubles.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

This year, d'Arnaud has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings