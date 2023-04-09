Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has a double and seven walks while batting .176.
- Twice in six games this season, Murphy has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in one of six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|3
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Padres have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.