Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Friday, Travis d'Arnaud (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- He ranks 33rd in batting average, 84th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- d'Arnaud has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has not homered.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (57.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Padres have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Martinez (0-1) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
