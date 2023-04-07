The Houston Rockets (20-60) are just 2.5-point favorites as they look to end a six-game road losing streak when they take on the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet SW.

Hornets vs. Rockets Odds & Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet SW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 -

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

The Hornets have gone over in 34 of their 80 games with a set total (42.5%).

Charlotte is 37-43-0 against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 64 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (28.1%) in those contests.

Charlotte has a record of 16-43, a 27.1% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +120 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Hornets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Rockets vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 0 0% 110.7 221.7 118.8 236.3 229.6 Hornets 0 0% 111 221.7 117.5 236.3 229.3

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

Three of the Hornets' last 10 outings have hit the over.

This season, Charlotte is 15-25-0 at home against the spread (.375 winning percentage). Away, it is 22-18-0 ATS (.550).

The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets allow.

Charlotte is 15-3 against the spread and 14-4 overall when it scores more than 118.8 points.

Hornets vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Rockets and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 33-47 1-2 40-40 Hornets 37-43 29-33 34-46

Hornets vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Rockets Hornets 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 111 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 14-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 15-3 11-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 14-4 118.8 Points Allowed (PG) 117.5 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 13-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 17-8 11-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-10

