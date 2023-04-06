Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Michael Harris II and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has a double and two walks while hitting .227.
- Harris II has a base hit in five of six games played this year (83.3%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Harris II has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|0
|GP
|6
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.67 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.3 per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
