After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Blake Snell) at 7:20 PM ET on Thursday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is batting .273 with a double, two home runs and four walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 60th, and he is 43rd in the league in slugging.
  • Riley enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
  • Riley has picked up a hit in five games this year (83.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in two of six games played this year, and in 7.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Riley has driven in a run in four games this year (66.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in four of six games so far this season.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
0 GP 6
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.3 per game).
  • Snell (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
