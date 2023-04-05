Austin Riley -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Cardinals.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

  • Riley recorded 168 hits and slugged .528.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball last season, he ranked 38th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Riley got a hit in 105 of 163 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 50 of those games.
  • He homered in 22.7% of his games in 2022 (37 of 163), including 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 59 of 163 games last season (36.2%), Riley picked up an RBI, and 22 of those games (13.5%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in 10 contests.
  • In 46.0% of his games last year (75 of 163), he scored at least one run, and in 15 (9.2%) he scored more than once.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 79
.297 AVG .249
.363 OBP .338
.601 SLG .456
45 XBH 34
24 HR 14
49 RBI 44
89/27 K/BB 79/31
1 SB 1

82 GP 81
58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%)
24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%)
33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranked last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to surrender 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The Cardinals will look to Mikolas (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
