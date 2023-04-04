Nick Richards and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be matching up versus the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 121-91 loss to the Bulls (his last action) Richards posted five points.

If you'd like to place a wager on Richards' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.0 9.8 Rebounds 9.5 6.3 9.6 Assists -- 0.6 1.2 PRA 24.5 14.9 20.6 PR 22.5 14.3 19.4



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, he's put up 4.2% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.8 per contest.

Richards' Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Raptors have allowed 111.7 points per contest, which is fifth-best in the league.

The Raptors allow 42.1 rebounds per contest, ranking seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Raptors have allowed 26.1 per game, 23rd in the league.

Nick Richards vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 13 7 1 0 0 2 0

