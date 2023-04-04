How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Having lost three straight on the road, the Ottawa Senators play at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Catch the action on ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2 as the Hurricanes and the Senators take the ice.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, TSN5, and RDS2
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|Senators
|4-0 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 193 total goals (2.5 per game) to rank second.
- The Hurricanes' 244 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|76
|27
|41
|68
|62
|43
|45.6%
|Sebastian Aho
|69
|34
|31
|65
|58
|57
|51.7%
|Brent Burns
|76
|14
|41
|55
|48
|50
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|69
|12
|26
|38
|51
|29
|-
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators' total of 250 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- The Senators have 242 goals this season (3.1 per game), 19th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|73
|37
|47
|84
|58
|56
|41.7%
|Brady Tkachuk
|77
|34
|44
|78
|50
|29
|48.3%
|Claude Giroux
|77
|29
|42
|71
|31
|50
|58.1%
|Alex DeBrincat
|77
|26
|36
|62
|37
|44
|52.6%
|Drake Batherson
|77
|21
|37
|58
|37
|36
|35.1%
