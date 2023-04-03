The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

  • Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 93rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 60th and he was 23rd in slugging.
  • Olson got a hit in 62.0% of his 166 games last season, with at least two hits in 23.5% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games last season (166 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Olson drove in a run in 64 of 166 games last year (38.6%), with two or more RBIz in 28 of those contests (16.9%).
  • In 75 of 166 games last year (45.2%) he scored, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 80
.230 AVG .250
.334 OBP .327
.459 SLG .494
36 XBH 42
16 HR 18
47 RBI 56
101/45 K/BB 69/36
0 SB 0
Home Away
83 GP 83
49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%)
38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%)
33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
  • Woodford will start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
  • In 27 games last season he finished with a 4-0 record and had a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.