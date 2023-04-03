After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford

Jake Woodford TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna got a hit in 61.4% of his 127 games last year, with multiple hits in 18.1% of those games.

He homered in 20 of 127 games in 2022 (15.7%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Ozuna drove in a run in 37 of 127 games last season (29.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 45 of 127 games last year (35.4%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)