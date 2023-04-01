UConn vs. Miami (FL): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Final Four
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (29-8) and No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (29-7) will both look to claim a place in the NCAA Tournament national championship game when they meet in the Final Four on Saturday at NRG Stadium, starting at 8:49 PM, airing on CBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Miami (FL) matchup.
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+195
|DraftKings
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|UConn (-5.5)
|149.5
|-250
|+200
UConn vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends
- UConn has covered 25 times in 35 chances against the spread this season.
- The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over 20 out of 35 times this season.
- Miami (FL) has compiled a 21-14-0 record against the spread this year.
- A total of 17 Hurricanes games this year have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: -125
- UConn's national championship odds (-125) place it best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.
- The Huskies were +8000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to -125, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 55.6%.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +475
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Hurricanes have experienced the 53rd-biggest change this season, improving from +10000 at the start to +475.
- With odds of +475, Miami (FL) has been given a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship.
