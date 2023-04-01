After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Nationals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Murphy got a hit in 92 of 148 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 34 of those games.
  • He went yard in 17 of 148 games in 2022 (11.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Murphy picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his 148 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.8% of those contests (16). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • In 38.5% of his games last season (57 of 148), he scored at least a run, and in nine (6.1%) he scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.227 AVG .271
.323 OBP .345
.386 SLG .465
28 XBH 29
7 HR 11
28 RBI 38
58/33 K/BB 66/25
0 SB 1
Home Away
73 GP 75
42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%)
15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%)
26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%)
7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%)
17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in the league).
  • Gray will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves, when he started and went six innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together a 7-10 record.
