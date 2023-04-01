San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Final Four
The San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) will square off on Saturday for a spot in the NCAA Tournament National Championship game. San Diego State is a 1.5-point favorite to win this Final Four matchup, which tips off at 6:09 PM at NRG Stadium (airing on CBS). The matchup has an over/under of 131.5 points.
San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 6:09 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|San Diego State
|-1.5
|131.5
San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats
- The Aztecs' ATS record is 19-15-0 this season.
- This season, San Diego State has won 24 of its 28 games, or 85.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aztecs have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Florida Atlantic has gone 22-11-0 ATS this season.
- This season, the Owls have come away with a win five times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida Atlantic has a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|18
|52.9%
|71.5
|149.5
|62.9
|128
|138.1
|Florida Atlantic
|23
|69.7%
|78
|149.5
|65.1
|128
|142.0
Additional San Diego State vs Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends
- San Diego State has gone 9-1 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 games, the Aztecs have not gone over the total.
- Florida Atlantic is 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Owls have hit the over four times.
- The Aztecs average 6.4 more points per game (71.5) than the Owls give up (65.1).
- When San Diego State scores more than 65.1 points, it is 12-10 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
- The Owls score an average of 78 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 62.9 the Aztecs allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.9 points, Florida Atlantic is 16-10 against the spread and 27-3 overall.
San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|19-15-0
|16-13
|13-21-0
|Florida Atlantic
|22-11-0
|6-2
|18-15-0
San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|San Diego State
|Florida Atlantic
|15-1
|Home Record
|17-0
|8-2
|Away Record
|11-3
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
