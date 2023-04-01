The Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-9) hit the road to play the Montreal Canadiens (30-40-6) at Bell Centre on Saturday, April 1 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO. The Hurricanes have lost three games in a row.

The Hurricanes' offense has put up 26 goals over their last 10 outings, while giving up 31 goals. A total of 23 power-play opportunities during that span have resulted in two power-play goals (8.7%). They are 4-5-1 in those games.

Here's our pick for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this game expects a final score of Hurricanes 4, Canadiens 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-260)

Hurricanes (-260) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.2)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 12-9-21 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 47-18-9.

Carolina is 19-4-6 (44 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The six times this season the Hurricanes ended a game with just one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has finished 3-6-3 in the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (registering nine points).

The Hurricanes are 42-4-5 in the 51 games when they have scored at least three goals (to register 89 points).

In the 19 games when Carolina has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up 34 points after finishing 17-2-0.

When it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 38-16-4 (80 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 7-2-3 to record 17 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Canadiens AVG Canadiens Rank 16th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.82 26th 2nd 2.59 Goals Allowed 3.67 28th 3rd 34.7 Shots 27.5 30th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 33.6 28th 20th 20.4% Power Play % 17.4% 28th 2nd 83.6% Penalty Kill % 72.8% 30th

Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO

ESPN+, CITY, SNE, TVAS, and BSSO

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Québec

