The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's over/under is set at 223.5.

Hornets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -8.5 223.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 49 games this season that ended with a combined score above 223.5 points.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 228.8-point total on average, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte has a 37-40-0 record against the spread this year.

The Hornets have been victorious in 18, or 29.5%, of the 61 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Charlotte has a record of 8-16, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by bookmakers this season.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Bulls Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 43 56.6% 113.3 224.8 112.5 229.8 228.1 Hornets 49 63.6% 111.5 224.8 117.3 229.8 229.5

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Hornets' last 10 games have hit the over.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .405 (15-22-0). Away, it is .550 (22-18-0).

The Hornets average just 1.0 fewer point per game (111.5) than the Bulls give up (112.5).

Charlotte has put together a 25-11 ATS record and a 19-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Hornets vs. Bulls Betting Splits

Bulls and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 39-37 1-1 34-42 Hornets 37-40 14-13 33-44

Hornets vs. Bulls Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Hornets 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 23-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-11 21-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 26-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 24-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-11

