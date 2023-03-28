The Carolina Hurricanes (47-16-9) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (42-26-6, losers of four straight) at PNC Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, March 28 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN

ESPN+, TVAS, BSSO, and BSSUN Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-140) Lightning (+120) 6

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have been a moneyline favorite 62 times this season, and have gone 43-19 in those games.

Carolina is 37-15 (winning 71.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 58.3% chance to win.

In 36 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 237 (15th) Goals 250 (8th) 185 (2nd) Goals Allowed 228 (13th) 47 (18th) Power Play Goals 64 (3rd) 37 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (19th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

Four of Carolina's last 10 games hit the over.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have scored 2.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Hurricanes offense's 237 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 185 total goals (2.6 per game).

With a +52 goal differential, they're ranked third-best in the league.

