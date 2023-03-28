Hornets vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - March 28
The Charlotte Hornets (25-51) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including LaMelo Ball, as they ready for their Tuesday, March 28 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) at Paycom Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.
The Hornets came out on top in their most recent matchup 110-104 against the Mavericks on Sunday. Gordon Hayward scored a team-best 22 points for the Hornets in the win.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|23.3
|6.4
|8.4
|Gordon Hayward
|SF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|14.7
|4.3
|4.1
|Cody Martin
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|5
|3.4
|1.6
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|20.3
|5.2
|1.1
|Terry Rozier
|PG
|Out
|Foot
|21.1
|4.1
|5.1
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Lindy Waters III: Out (Foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Out (Ankle)
Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSSE
Hornets Season Insights
- The Hornets score 5.1 fewer points per game (111.1) than the Thunder allow (116.2).
- Charlotte has put together a 16-6 record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.
- While the Hornets are posting 111.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, amassing 106.8 points per contest.
- Charlotte connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (27th in the league), 1.8 fewer than its opponents.
- The Hornets average 109.7 points per 100 possessions (26th in league), while allowing 113.7 points per 100 possessions (21st in NBA).
Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-9
|227
