The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -9.5 -

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Hornets' 76 games with a set total, 32 have hit the over (42.1%).

Charlotte is 36-40-0 ATS this season.

The Hornets have won in 17, or 28.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 25% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Hornets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 0 0% 117.4 228.5 116.2 233.3 230.5 Hornets 0 0% 111.1 228.5 117.1 233.3 229.6

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Hornets have hit the over three times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Charlotte has a lower winning percentage at home (.405, 15-22-0 record) than on the road (.538, 21-18-0).

The Hornets score an average of 111.1 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Thunder allow.

Charlotte has put together an 18-4 ATS record and a 16-6 overall record in games it scores more than 116.2 points.

Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-29 2-1 42-33 Hornets 36-40 13-8 32-44

Hornets vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Hornets 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 111.1 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 26-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 18-4 26-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 16-6 116.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 22-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-13 20-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-18

