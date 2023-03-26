How to Watch Women’s NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Games - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The two-game Women's NCAA Tournament slate on March 26 includes Elite Eight action, which is highlighted by a matchup between No. 5 Louisville and No. 2 Iowa. For March Madness game times and details on how to watch each matchup, check out the remainder of this piece.
Watch women's college hoops live on fuboTV! Keep reading for game-specific information and links.
Elite Eight Odds and How to Watch
No. 9 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- Location: Greenville, South Carolina
How to Watch Miami (FL) vs LSU
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
No. 5 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- Location: Seattle, Washington
How to Watch Louisville vs Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.