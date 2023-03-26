The Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington included, take on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Washington, in his most recent appearance, had 28 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 117-109 win over the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll examine Washington's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 15.3 15.5 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.3 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.0 PRA 26.5 22.4 22.8 PR 23.5 20.1 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.8



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Mavericks

This season, he's put up 13.6% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 17.5% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Washington's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Mavericks are one of the league's slowest with 99.6 possessions per contest.

The Mavericks are the 15th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 113.5 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks give up 24.7 assists per game, ninth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 11 makes per contest, best in the NBA.

P.J. Washington vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/24/2023 30 28 6 3 2 1 2

