Hurricanes vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Carolina Hurricanes (second at 47-16-8) and the Boston Bruins (first at 56-11-5), square off on Sunday, March 26 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN.
Hurricanes vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, and NESN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-110)
|Bruins (-110)
|6
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have compiled a 43-18 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has a 43-18 record (winning 70.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Hurricanes have an implied win probability of 52.4%.
- Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 35 of 71 games this season.
Hurricanes vs. Bruins Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|234 (14th)
|Goals
|269 (2nd)
|182 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|151 (1st)
|47 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (8th)
|36 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (1st)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina hit the over four times.
- The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 2.2 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes offense's 234 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Hurricanes are one of the best squads in NHL competition, allowing 182 goals to rank second.
- The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +52.
