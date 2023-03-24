Friday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 against Georgia.

Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68

Iowa Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, an 86-85 home victory.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5

Colorado Schedule Analysis

The Buffaloes registered their best win of the season on January 6, when they beat the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-67.

The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.

Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).

Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins

77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6

61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20

73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27

72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13

63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes' +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (314th in college basketball).

Iowa's offense has been better in Big Ten games this year, posting 89.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 87.4 PPG.

At home, the Hawkeyes are putting up 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).

Defensively, Iowa has been better in home games this season, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.

The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 86.8 points a contest compared to the 87.4 they've averaged this year.

Colorado Performance Insights