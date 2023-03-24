A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) playing as 7.5-point favorites against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup starts at 7:15 PM on CBS, with the winner moving on to the Midwest Region bracket final. The matchup's point total is set at 138.5.

Houston vs. Miami Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Houston -7.5 138.5

Houston vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

  • The Cougars have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Cougars.
  • Miami has a 16-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Hurricanes have been listed as an underdog of +280 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 26.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3
Miami 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston vs Miami Insights & Trends

  • Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Cougars have gone over the total four times.
  • Miami has a 5-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have hit the over five times.
  • The 74.9 points per game the Cougars average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).
  • Houston has a 14-6 record against the spread and a 22-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.
  • The Hurricanes' 79.1 points per game are 22.5 more points than the 56.6 the Cougars give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.6 points, Miami is 14-9 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

Houston vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0
Miami 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami
16-2 Home Record 16-1
11-0 Away Record 7-4
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

