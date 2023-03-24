The Charlotte Hornets (23-51) play the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) at American Airlines Center on March 24, 2023.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.2% lower than the 48.7% the Mavericks' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 13-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Hornets' 111.1 points per game are only 2.3 fewer points than the 113.4 the Mavericks allow to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 16-13 record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, scoring 110 points per game, compared to 112.1 on the road. But they are better defensively, allowing 116 points per game at home, compared to 118.7 on the road.

In 2022-23 Charlotte is allowing 2.7 fewer points per game at home (116) than away (118.7).

At home the Hornets are collecting 25.2 assists per game, 0.5 more than away (24.7).

Hornets Injuries