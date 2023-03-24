This Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) will decide which of the teams is heading to the South Region bracket final when it tips off on Friday at KFC Yum! Center, beginning at 6:30 PM, airing on TBS.

Alabama vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.5% higher than the 41.1% of shots the Aztecs' opponents have made.

Alabama has a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.1% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs sit at 95th.

The Crimson Tide record 82.3 points per game, 19.2 more points than the 63.1 the Aztecs allow.

Alabama has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 63.1 points.

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.5 percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).

This season, San Diego State has a 22-6 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 37.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 95th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 11th.

The Aztecs score just 3.7 more points per game (71.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (68.2).

When San Diego State allows fewer than 82.3 points, it is 24-5.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison

Alabama averages 89.5 points per game in home games, compared to 73.7 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide have played better in home games this year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in away games.

When playing at home, Alabama is averaging 2.4 more three-pointers per game (11.1) than away from home (8.7). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (31.1%).

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State scores 75.4 points per game at home, and 68.9 away.

The Aztecs are allowing fewer points at home (60.4 per game) than away (65.6).

Beyond the arc, San Diego State sinks fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.2), but makes a higher percentage on the road (38.7%) than at home (37.4%).

Alabama Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/12/2023 Texas A&M W 82-63 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Texas A&M-CC W 96-75 Legacy Arena at BJCC 3/18/2023 Maryland W 73-51 Legacy Arena at BJCC 3/24/2023 San Diego State - KFC Yum! Center

San Diego State Schedule