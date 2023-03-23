Nick Richards and his Charlotte Hornets teammates will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 115-109 win over the Pacers (his previous game) Richards posted 14 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Richards' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 7.9 7.6 Rebounds 8.5 6.1 7.1 Assists -- 0.6 1.0 PRA 20.5 14.6 15.7 PR 19.5 14 14.7



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Pelicans

Richards has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 4.1% and 5.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Hornets rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 113 points per game, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

The Pelicans give up 42.2 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

Nick Richards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 26 6 6 0 0 0 0

